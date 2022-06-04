Sumokoin 1-Day Volume Hits $7,338.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $913,188.23 and approximately $7,338.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00648978 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,828,228 coins and its circulating supply is 45,128,228 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

