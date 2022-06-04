Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 5,598,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

