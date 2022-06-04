Susquehanna Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $72.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of SMTC opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

