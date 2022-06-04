SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $554.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $674.00 to $554.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $722.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $480.28 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.25.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

