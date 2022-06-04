S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.