Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

In other Sylogist news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,812.

About Sylogist (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

