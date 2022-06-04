Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 317,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after buying an additional 194,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

