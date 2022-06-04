Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises 0.8% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

SNV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 833,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.