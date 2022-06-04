Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $8,659,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 595.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.