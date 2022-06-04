Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.67

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.67 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.49). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,962,233 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.66. The firm has a market cap of £728.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other Target Healthcare REIT news, insider Alison Fyfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,917.00).

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

