TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 245,490 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of TC Energy worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,158 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,492,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

