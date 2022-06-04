TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$73.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$73.87. 4,359,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.77. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total value of C$788,042.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,546.07. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and sold 83,120 shares worth $6,057,773.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

