TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 42,757 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.