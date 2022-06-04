TD Securities Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.38.

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 238,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

