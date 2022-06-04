TD Securities Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.62.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$62.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$74.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.27.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

