TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

