TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 2.7%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.26. 160,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,515,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

