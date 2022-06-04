Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.21

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$57.21 and last traded at C$57.10, with a volume of 1008204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.64.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

