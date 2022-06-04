TEMCO (TEMCO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144,339.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $144,339.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00290279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00444569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

