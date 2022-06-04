Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 272,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

