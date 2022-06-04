Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 25,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tesla stock opened at $703.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.73. The company has a market cap of $728.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $577.20 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

