TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 434.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 470.8%.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.74 on Friday. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TFS Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFSL. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

