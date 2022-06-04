The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.75. Cheesecake Factory also posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after buying an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 492,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

