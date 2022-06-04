The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,538,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,164,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

