The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of SRV stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.