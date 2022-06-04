The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SRV stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.