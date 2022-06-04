The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $165.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

