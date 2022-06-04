The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

