The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

