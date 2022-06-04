The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of £382.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About The Gym Group (Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

