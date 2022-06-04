The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02). The firm has a market cap of £382.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
About The Gym Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.