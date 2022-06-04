The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HOKCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

HOKCY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.71.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

