The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HOKCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.
HOKCY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.71.
