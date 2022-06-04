The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,908 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

KHC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.