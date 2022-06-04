The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

LEV opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.