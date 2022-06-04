The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.86% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,719,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $268.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

