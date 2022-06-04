The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 20.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 2,026,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

