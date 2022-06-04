Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.59. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 48,650 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

