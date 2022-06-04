Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

TWKS stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

