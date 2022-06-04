Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $26.84. 78,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $605.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

