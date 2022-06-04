Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 24,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 32,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$67.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Titan Medical ( TSE:TMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.