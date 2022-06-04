Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. 447,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.