TOKPIE Market Cap Hits $2.31 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $23,989.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000133 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

