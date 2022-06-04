Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 712,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toro has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Get Toro alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.