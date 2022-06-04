Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

TTC stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.50. Toro has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

