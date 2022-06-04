Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Toro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $86.34 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $281,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

