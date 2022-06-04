Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.50.

TM stock opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average is $180.28. The stock has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $155.05 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

