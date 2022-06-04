TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

