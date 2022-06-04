Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $230.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the lowest is $219.70 million. Traeger posted sales of $213.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $821.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $840.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $951.14 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 574,500 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 479,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,093. Traeger has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $574.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

