Tranchess Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 0.99956817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030759 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,337,784 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

