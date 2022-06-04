Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $155.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.20.

TT stock opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 74.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $210,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

