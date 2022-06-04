TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,520 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

