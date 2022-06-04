Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRATF. SEB Equities downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.50 ($26.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Traton from €33.00 ($35.48) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TRATF opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Traton has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

